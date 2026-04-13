GBAO Poll Shows Narrow Margins in Iowa Races

A new poll from a Democratic-aligned group shows narrow margins across Iowa's major races, with Republicans holding leads in federal contests and a Democrat ahead in the governor's race.

The survey, conducted by Democratic firm GBAO for the center-left group ModSquad, tested likely voters on statewide matchups and candidate favorability, according to a Politico report.

Iowa Democrat State Auditor Rob Sand leads Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra 50% to 42% in the governor's race, the widest margin in the survey.

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson leads state Sen. Zach Wahls 47% to 44%, and state Rep. Josh Turek 47% to 43%, indicating single-digit gaps in both matchups.

The generic congressional ballot shows Republicans ahead 46% to 44%, reflecting a closely divided electorate in federal races.

The Iowa primary is June 2.

President Donald Trump's job rating in the poll stands at 45% favorable and 50% unfavorable among respondents.

According to the polling memo, both Democratic Senate candidates begin within range of Hinson, with Turek showing gains after voters were presented with additional information during the survey.

Hinson's favorability rating stands at 23% favorable and 31% unfavorable, while Turek and Wahls have lower name recognition, with many respondents indicating they are unfamiliar with the candidates.

The survey's message-testing component showed movement toward Turek after voters were shown positive and negative information, though the memo did not disclose the specific messages used.

Independent public polling on these races remains limited. The results reflect a single survey conducted by a Democratic-backed group rather than a polling average.

The poll was conducted March 10 to 16 among 1,200 likely voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

A leading Republican political action committee last week rolled out a $342 million strategy aimed at maintaining control of the Senate, including a target on Iowa and defending seats and focusing on Democrat-favored races ahead of the midterms.

The Senate Leadership Fund outlined its plan across North Carolina, Maine, Iowa, Alaska, Michigan, Georgia, and New Hampshire.