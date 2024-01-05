×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iowa | perry high school | school shootings | guns

Iowa Principal Tried to Distract Gunman, Daughter Says

By    |   Friday, 05 January 2024 04:47 PM EST

The daughter of Perry High School's principal said Friday that her father tried to distract the gunman in the nation's latest mass shooting to give students at the Iowa school more time to flee.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Claire Marburger provided an update on the condition of her father, Dan Marburger, saying he "was in surgery all day, and is currently stable."

She revealed her father's act of heroism during the shooting, which occurred on the school's first day back from winter break when student Dylan Butler, 17, opened fire just after 7:30 a.m. on the few students and faculty who were in the building.

Butler was reportedly armed with a pump-action shotgun and a small-caliber handgun. A "rudimentary" explosive device was also found during a search of the school.

"As I heard of a gunman, I instantly had a feeling my Dad would be a victim as he would put himself in harms way for the benefit of the kids and his staff," Claire Marburger wrote. "It is absolutely zero surprise to hear he tried to approach and talk Dylan down and distract him long enough for some students to get out of the cafeteria. That's just Dad.

"Knowing Dad, Dad is devastated about what happened today, he would be devastated about Dylan, devastated about the victims, devastated for the community as every single community member is a victim to this tragedy, its things like this that he takes personally. What more could he do, what did he not do that he could have… he'd be extremely saddened the trauma and negative memories that are associated with his building and school now for many."

She added that her father would say "his ugly face is popping up too much online" and would want people to "reach out to the other victims families."

Dan Marburger was one of five people injured in the shooting at Perry High, which shares its campus with the middle school. A sixth-grade student was killed in the attack.

Claire Marburger also called on people to show kindness to the family of the shooter, saying that it's a painful time for them, too.

"Show grace to the Butler family, as we are not our kids mistakes and actions or our parents mistakes and actions," she wrote. "Remember this is something Dylan's family has to live with too, as well as losing their child."

Ending on a consolatory note, Claire Marburger asked Perry residents to share "positive memories and things of our school and community."

"If you have a funny, uplifting story: or something dumb you did that got you in trouble with my Dad please share that," she said. We need a smile and laugh."

There's been no word yet as to Butler's motive.

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The daughter of Perry High School's principal said Friday that her father tried to distract the gunman in the nation's latest mass shooting to give students at the Iowa school more time to flee.
iowa, perry high school, school shootings, guns
460
2024-47-05
Friday, 05 January 2024 04:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved