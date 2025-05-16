WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iowa | judge | gender | sexuality

Judge Upholds K-6 Limits on Gender, Sexuality Lessons

By    |   Friday, 16 May 2025 05:28 PM EDT

A federal judge on Thursday ruled that Iowa can continue to restrict instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools through sixth grade but must allow students in those grades to join gender sexuality alliances, known as GSAs, and other student groups "relating to gender identity and/or sexual orientation."

The district, teachers, and students "must be permitted to advertise" those groups, U.S. District Judge Stephen Locher said in the split decision.

Thomas Story, staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, called the ruling a win.

"Under this order, Iowa teachers no longer can be disciplined simply because their classroom contains a Pride flag or their library contains books with LGBTQ+ characters," he said. "This law, with certain narrow exceptions, should no longer stand in the way of school districts supporting efforts to include and support their LGBTQ+ students."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law in 2023 banning educators from discussing the topics of gender identity and sexual orientation with students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said in a statement Friday that she is committed to defending Iowa's law protecting children and her office is "looking at next steps, including appeal."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

