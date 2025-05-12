Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Iowa Holds 'Unique Relationship' With Xi

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, spoke with Newsmax on Monday about Chinese President Xi Jinping's "unique relationship" with her state.

The senator's interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" comes after reports of the United States and China agreeing to pause reciprocal tariffs for 90-days while a more permanent trade deal is worked out.

In 1985, Ernst told Susteren, Xi "actually did spend quite a bit of time in Iowa when he was a young provincial governor and did develop a relationship with the people of Iowa while he was living in an agricultural community on the eastern side of our state."

"So I've actually served in the state Senate when we hosted a state dinner for then-Vice President Xi, when he visited us in Iowa, just a little over a decade and a half ago," the congresswoman added. "So, yes, a very unique relationship."

Ernst went on to add that people of Iowa nonetheless "understand the need to push back against China and the way they have treated the American farmer."

According to Iowa Public Radio, the Midwest state is a "top producer of corn, soybeans, and pork" and relies heavily on trade. On Friday, local news station 9 KCRG reported that Iowa farmers were already feeling optimistic about the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks, prior to the announcement of the partial tariff pause.

