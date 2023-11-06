Trafalgar Poll: Trump Leads DeSantis by 25 Points in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by more than 25 percentage points in Iowa among those vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to the latest Trafalgar Group survey results.

Trump's 43.8% support in the Republican primary field is more than the next three contenders combined: DeSantis (17.5%), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (15.1%) and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., (8.6%).

The latest Trafalgar Group poll results were reported Monday, when popular Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds was expected to endorse DeSantis at an evening rally in Des Moines, Iowa.

The poll found that only 1.4% Iowa Republicans said they were undecided.

The 2024 Iowa caucuses are scheduled for Jan. 15, when they will begin the primary season. The state's 40 delegates will be doled out on a proportional basis after the caucus results are finalized.

The Trafalgar Group survey was conducted Nov. 3-5 among 1,084 likely Iowa caucus participants.

Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll results released last week also showed Trump maintaining a commanding lead over his Republican rivals, with Haley and DeSantis tied for second place.

That survey found that Trump held an advantage of nearly 30 percentage points over the two runners-up.

In October, an Iowa State University/Civiqs poll showed Trump trouncing DeSantis 55% to 17%.

Last month, DeSantis insisted he will win Iowa.

"You win it contest by contest. It's not a national primary," DeSantis said, Florida Phoenix reported. "I spent the last six weeks spending a lot of time in rural counties in Iowa. That is not getting a lot of fanfare, and certainly not going to move a national poll, but we're banking people that are going to go caucus for us when it matters. That's all that matters. Who shows up in Iowa in mid-January.

"I wouldn't trade places with any candidate where we are in Iowa, and I think we're going to have a tremendous victory there, and I think it's going to be something that is going to totally upend all of the conventional wisdom."