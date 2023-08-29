Silicon Valley Investors Plan Ideal City

Silicon Valley investors, and not Chinese spies, are the buyers of nearly $1 billion of undeveloped land near Travis Air Force Base in California. Flannery Associates plans to turn the land into an ideal city, featuring sustainable energy and a pedestrian-friendly layout, the New York Post reported.

The investors' plan is to take an arid patch of brown hills cut by a two-lane highway between suburbs and rural land, and convert it into a community with tens of thousands of residents, clean energy, public transportation, and dense urban life.

In California, housing has long been a big problem, and Silicon Valley’s moguls have long been frustrated with the area's real estate shortage as their work forces have grown, The New York Times observed.

Flannery Associates has become the largest landowner in Solano County, which is about 60 miles northeast of San Francisco. The company has been buying large plots of mostly agricultural land there, The New York Times reported.

Investors in the city project include billionaire venture capitalist Michael Moritz; LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman; Emerson Collective philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs; investors at the Andreessen Horowitz venture capital firm Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon; sibling co-founders of the payments company Stripe Patrick and John Collison; and entrepreneurs-turned-investors Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross. It was unclear how much each had invested, according to The New York Times.

The group is said to be led by Jan Sramek, a 36-year-old former Goldman Sachs trader who has spent the last few years securing funds from Silicon Valley luminaries for the project, the Post reported.

There was speculation that the investors might be foreign nationals, generating concern about espionage on the nearby Air Force Base.

Flannery’s recent buying spree has generated growing unease among nearby residents as well as the federal government, which in July launched a probe into the land purchases, the Post reported.

In order to proceed with the project, Flannery would likely have to clear many local legal and regulatory hurdles, including approval by local voters.

The acquired land is zoned for agricultural, not residential, use.

The company will almost certainly have to use the state’s initiative system to get Solano County residents to vote on it, The New York Times wrote. "The hope is that voters will be enticed by promises of thousands of local jobs, increased tax revenue and investments in infrastructure like parks, a performing arts center, shopping, dining and a trade school."