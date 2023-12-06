×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: investopedia | american dream | inflation

Report: Inflation Drives American Dream to $3.4M

By    |   Wednesday, 06 December 2023 07:12 PM EST

The aggressive rise in inflation has driven the benchmark to achieve the "American dream" to $3,455,305, outpacing Americans' average lifetime earnings by roughly one million dollars, according to a new report from Investopedia.

Caleb Silver, the editor in chief of Investopedia, told the Daily Mail that "While everyone's idea of the so-called American dream is unique, the rising cost of everything a family might reasonably want and need to afford, like health insurance, owning a vehicle, buying a home, raising children and sending them to college, continues to put that dream further out of reach for most households."

Among the top costs plaguing the dream is paying off a mortgage, which for the average home buyer will cost $796,998 — assuming a 10% down payment and a 30-year fixed rate of 7.2%. Other figures factoring into the calculation included raising two kids at $576,896, the average lifetime purchase of six cars at $271,330, paying for the kids' college at $42,070, a wedding at $35,800, owning a pet for 15 years at $67,935, health insurance at $934,752, health insurance at $715,968, and finally a funeral cost of $7,848.

According to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., "inflation is coming down."

But according to Heritage Foundation economist Peter St. Onge, there's been a 20% inflation" that's occurred under President Joe Biden. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, their CPI Inflation calculator shows that from Jan. 2021 to Oct. 2023, $100 is now $117.62, marking a decline in purchasing power.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Achieving the "American dream" now outpaces Americans' average lifetime earnings by roughly one million dollars, according to a new report from Investopedia, bringing the new benchmark to $3,455,305.
investopedia, american dream, inflation
249
2023-12-06
Wednesday, 06 December 2023 07:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved