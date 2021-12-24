Bill to Make Investing Easier for Individuals Draws Republican Sponsors

A bill to protect financial transactions known as payment for order flow is receiving support from several Republicans, the Daily Caller reported on Friday.

The practice, in which brokerages route their clients' trades to market makers, is utilized by popular online brokerages and trading apps like Robinhood and TD Ameritrade to lower fees and make the stock market more accessible.

However, regulators like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have targeted the process as abusive, arguing that it incentivizes brokerages to act against the interest of their clients.

"They [market makers] get the data, they get the first look, they get to match off buyers and sellers out of that order flow," SEC Chairman Gary Gensler told Barron's in August. "That may not be the most efficient markets for the 2020s."

In response to the SEC, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., introduced the Investor Freedom Act of 2021 in late October to protect "zero commission trading and user-friendly mobile apps" from agencies.

The Pennsylvania senator dismissed the SEC's argument that payment for order flow creates a conflict of interest, claiming the practice has benefited consumers by democratizing trading.

"Tens of millions of Americans are investors who never were before, and they are therefore participating in the returns of the greatest capital market on the planet," he said to Yahoo Finance last month.

Toomey, who serves as the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, was joined in December by his Senate Republican colleagues Tim Scott of South Carolina and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota as co-sponsors of the legislation.

Payment for order flow drew attention in early 2021 after the GameStop short squeeze event caused by retail investors. In response, Robinhood utilized the practice to prevent users from trading on certain brokerage apps temporarily.

The aftermath of the 2021 GameStop squeeze resulted in a House hearing in which lawmakers questioned the practice, leading to the SEC's strict approach toward payment for order flow.