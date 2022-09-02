Judge Releases Detailed Inventory of FBI's Mar-a-Lago Raid

A federal judge on Friday released a detailed inventory from the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid that the Justice Department previously filed under seal.

The inventory released by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon showed that classified documents had been mixed in with personal items and other materials in the boxes in which they were stored.

Federal investigators also retrieved more than 11,000 non-classified government documents, CNN reported.

The Justice Department in court papers Tuesday said it had evidence that classified documents were deliberately concealed from the FBI when it tried to retrieve them from former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

Trump suggested Wednesday that FBI agents were reckless with classified documents during the raid "perhaps pretending it was me who did it."

The inventory released Friday showed that one box containing documents marked with confidential, secret and top secret classification identifications also contained "99 magazines/newspapers/press articles."

Several other boxes contained documents marked as classified stored with press clippings, as well as with articles of clothing and gifts.

According to the inventory:

18 documents were marked top secret.

54 documents were marked secret.

31 documents marked confidential.

48 empty folders had a "classified banner."

42 empty folders were marked to return to the staff secretary or military aide.

The DOJ previously said FBI agents who searched Mar-a-Lago removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret.

Trump and allies insist the former president had declassified White House documents that were brought to Florida.

Cannon also released a DOJ status report the department filed under seal about its investigative team's review of the evidence so far, CNN said.

"The investigative team has reviewed the seized materials in furtherance of its ongoing investigation, evaluating the relevance and character of each item seized, and making preliminary determinations about investigative avenues suggested or warranted by the character and nature of the seized items," the status report said, CNN reported.

"The seized materials will continue to be used to further the government's investigation, and the investigation will continue to use and evaluate the seized materials as it takes further investigative steps, such as through additional witness interviews and grand jury practice."