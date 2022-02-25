Putin Calling on Ukraine Military to Turn on Its Govt Leadership

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly urging the Ukraine military that his forces are attacking to turn on its own government leadership.

The remarks come in a translation of a Putin address as Russian forces have made a move into the Ukraine capital city of Kyiv.

"I would once again like to address the Ukrainian army men: Do not let these nationalists use you, use your women, your children, your elderly, to use them as human shields," Putin said during a televised address to Russia's security council, according to a Sky News video translation.

"It will be so much easier to talk to you, to negotiate with you, than with this gang of Nazis that has captured Kyiv."

Another translation online by Sky News online read: "I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: Do not allow neo-Nazis and [Ukrainian radical nationalists] to use your children, wives and elders as human shields. Take power into your own hands, it will be easier for us to reach agreement."

The report added Putin praised the Russian troops in Ukraine for acting "bravely, professionally, and heroically.

The United States is expected to impose sanctions on Putin as soon as Friday, sources told CNN, as Washington looks to ramp up pressure on Moscow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Additional Russian officials are also likely to be included as part of the fresh sanctions by the United States, according to CNN.