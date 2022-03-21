Trump: Biden 'Going With a Very Weak Hand' on Russia

Blasting President Joe Biden's "weak hand" on Russia, former President Donald Trump called for greater support for Ukraine with lethal aid, denounced Vladimir Putin's unchecked killing of thousands, and rejected Putin's threat against a long-overdue U.S. escalation.

"When he goes in and he kills thousands of people, are we going to just sit by and watch?" Trump told Fox Business' "Varney & Co." on Monday. "This country, in a hundred years from now, they'll be talking about what a travesty, what a horrible thing this is."

Trump blasted Biden for slow-walking sanctions and failing to deter Putin's deadly invasion of Ukraine, adding this week's NATO summit is too little, too late to save the thousands of lives already lost — and a futile attempt to put back a proverbial can of worms of war already opened and devastating a sovereign country.

"Well, it's very late — the cards are laid and the cards are out, and he's [Biden] got a bad hand," Trump told host Stuart Varney. "He's given himself a very bad hand. He had a very strong hand before it all started, the strongest. And it should have never started. It wouldn't have started; it would have never, ever started if I were president, I can tell you that with 100% certainty.

"This is horrible. This is a human tragedy what's been going on."

Biden will be doing damage control, instead of advancing any diplomatic resolution, Trump continued.

"He's now going with a very weak hand," Trump said, adding Biden is "not somebody that really mixes it up. He sits there and everyone tells him what to do and what they're doing."

Trump called it "sad" that "these other countries are taking over and leading."

"They're taking advantage of us," Trump added. "Even our allies — they take advantage of us on NATO; they take advantage of us on just about everything they can, in particular on trade."

While the Biden administration has been reluctant to escalate defense of Ukraine against Putin's threats of retaliation against intervention, Trump said he would send in "even more" than just MiGs and lethal aid, including drones to stomp out advancing Russian forces in Ukraine and deliver intelligence on targets for missile strikes — either in Ukraine or out.

"And I'm the one that would have stayed out," Trump noted. "Let me just explain: Putin is saying things like, Don't you dare send anything in — in the meantime, he's killing thousands and thousands of people. So he's acting like we're an aggressor if we send in some 44-year-old planes that probably get shot out of the sky pretty quickly.

"And he's acting like we're terrible people if we do that."

Putin's deadly raid cannot go unchecked by Biden, the U.S. or NATO, Trump urged, drawing comparisons to Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler.

"What he's doing is a human tragedy," Trump said. "There's not been anything like this, in a sense, maybe ever, but certainly since World War II, if you look at it.

"What we can do is enormous and we should be doing it. We should be helping them to survive."

Striking another rebuke of Biden's energy and Russia foreign policy, Trump said the U.S. should take control of energy.

"One thing I would do rapidly is get the oil flowing, because if you reduce the price of oil significantly, that war is going to end," Trump said. "You know the expression, What you need for war is three things: money, money, and money?

"And if you bring down the price of oil, you could knock the hell out of the price."

Trump said he got gas prices "so low, I was afraid I was going to lose our oil companies."