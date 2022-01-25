Ukrainian Leader Says Hysteria From Biden, Allies Helps Russia

Russia is benefiting from the "internal destabilization" fueled by hysteria from the Biden administration, Britain and partners, according to Ukraine's national security secretary.

"Today, according to all intelligence reports that coincide with those of the United States, Britain, and other partners, internal destabilization is No. 1 issue," Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, told reporters Monday, according to Ukrinform.

"Without internal destabilization, the Russians have nothing to do here. They bet on the issue of internal destabilization."

The message effectively denounces the Russian Federation efforts and urges the public to remain calm and not panic amid the chatter, according to the report.

Danilov also denounced what he called panic devaluing of the Ukraine hryvnia currency, causing it to "plunge" and thus negatively affect the country's economy, according to the report.

Ukrainians must distinguish between "information from fake news, of which there is a lot," Danilov added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said President Joe Biden's "minor incursion" remark was overhyping Russian aggression that has been ongoing and nothing new.

"Didn't the invasion start in 2014?" Zelensky said on a national TV broadcast last week, according to reports. "Has the threat of war emerged just now? These risks have existed for more than a year, and they haven't increased.

"What has increased is the hype around them."

Zelensky also denounced the latest "hype," which he said has effectively been more damaging than any imminent threat from Russia.

"All our citizens, especially the elderly, need to understand this: Take a deep breath, calm down," Zelensky reportedly added. "To all the media — remain mass media, not sources of mass hysteria. In the pursuit of hype don't help the enemy, reporting daily that war may start tomorrow. This will definitely not stop it."