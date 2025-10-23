WATCH TV LIVE

Public Caught Off Guard by Marines' Live-Fire Exercise

Thursday, 23 October 2025 03:40 PM EDT

The public was not notified before U.S. Marines conducted an exercise over Interstate 5 in Southern California last Friday, when more than two dozen rounds were reportedly fired over busy traffic, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

A 17-mile section of the road was closed last Saturday in support of the Marine Corps' 250th anniversary. But no such precautions were taken for Friday's rehearsal, when 30 rounds from the Marines' M777 howitzers were fired over the freeway and a major commuter rail line.

While a spokesperson for the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force out of Camp Pendleton told the Times that the state had been notified about the plans, California transportation officials said they were not told that live-fire would be used.

"We did not receive a notification that weapons would be fired over the freeway during Friday's rehearsal," a spokesperson for the California State Transportation Agency told the outlet.

As a result of the miscommunication, thousands of commuters were exposed to the sound of several 100-pound shells exploding.

A state official familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly said that the firing "was a complete surprise to everyone involved."

"We were floored," the official said.

Caltrans, the state's Department of Transportation, captured video of the howitzer rounds, with a man's voice saying, "That's the fourth shot over the freeway."

Although the freeway was closed for Saturday's exercise, California Gov. Gavin Newsom initially sharply criticized the decision to carry out the drill without closing I-5, posting on X:

"This is a profoundly absurd show of force that could put Californians directly in harm's way. Flying live rounds over a busy highway without coordination between state, federal, and local partners isn't just wrong — it's dangerous."

Saturday's event featured a live-fire amphibious demonstration at Red Beach and remarks from Vice President JD Vance.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


