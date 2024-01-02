Internet Aid for 22M Americans in Limbo Ahead of Election

As the 2024 election looms, the fate of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides crucial internet aid to 22 million Americans, hangs in the balance.

Congress faces mounting pressure to secure billions for the program's extension, caught in a partisan struggle between Democrats advocating for renewal and Republicans cautious of potential political gains for President Joe Biden, Politico reported.

Initially launched with bipartisan support in 2020, the ACP is now facing a funding crisis. The federal subsidy, predicted to run out of money by April, lacks a long-term funding mechanism, adding uncertainty to its future. If Congress does not find a solution by the spring, more than 22 million households could lose this vital subsidy, creating a potential political firestorm in critical swing states.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), overseeing the ACP, estimated an additional enrollment of 3 million households by April. The program offers eligible consumers $30 a month, often resulting in free internet through participating providers. Despite its initial $17.4 billion allocation, the ACP faces opposition as its politics shift from bipartisan support to a more divisive stance.

With Congress struggling to find common ground, various coalitions are rallying for additional funding to keep the ACP afloat. Advocates, including consumer groups, telecom industry representatives, and the AARP, emphasize the program's success and economic impact. State governments relying on ACP funding for their broadband plans further increase pressure on Congress to act swiftly.

However, bureaucratic complexities arise as states' spending proposals, due Dec. 27, rely on ACP funding. The Commerce Department is set to allocate $42.5 billion to states for broadband infrastructure, with affordable broadband as a condition for grants.

The ACP's future remains unknown as the Biden administration actively recruits more households, aiming to add 30 million over time. Democrats warn of dire consequences if funding runs out, emphasizing its impact on millions of Americans who rely on the program.

Republicans, skeptical of allocating additional billions, point to concerns about program administration, fraud, and abuse. The FCC inspector general's ongoing audit adds to the scrutiny, raising questions about the program's performance and oversight.

Although some Republicans suggest letting the program expire, others propose negotiated solutions, potentially restricting eligibility or subsidy amounts. The lack of bipartisan discussion raises concerns, and program supporters warn of a potential backlash against Republicans if the ACP ends.

Amid these challenges, the unresolved question remains: Where will the funding come from for the ACP's long-term future beyond 2024? Lawmakers consider tying funding to the FCC's Universal Service Fund or using revenue from spectrum auctions, though both options face hurdles.

"If the funding runs out, millions of Americans will be cut off," Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., the ranking member on the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, told Politico. "You can't take things away from people who finally get it and are using it and understand how important it is in their lives."