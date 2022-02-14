Former DNI Ratcliffe Expects More Indictments From Durham Probe

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said he believes that Justice Department special counsel John Durham's investigation will result in more indictments.

A filing from Durham on Friday said Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign paid a technology company to "infiltrate" Trump Tower servers, and later the White House. The purpose of the infiltration was to establish a "narrative" of collusion between then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russia.

Fox News sources said Durham had completed his investigation of the CIA's role in the origins of the Russian probe and had turned his attention to the FBI. The sources added that it was unlikely high-ranking officials, such as former FBI Director James Comey, would be charged.

Ratcliffe, however, said he would "be surprised" if the sources were correct about more indictments.

Durham's probe so far has resulted in three indictments — Russian analyst Igor Danchenko, considered the primary researcher of the Steele dossier; former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted to altering an email used to justify a government wiretap of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page; and former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, charged with lying to federal investigators.

"The intelligence that I’ve seen would reflect that there would be additional actions taken by John Durham," Ratcliffe told Fox News before reminding viewers that Comey had been forced to "walk back" assertions that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process had not been abused.

"When I became DNI and saw more intelligence, I became more convinced that there were more incidents like that as it related to the 2016 campaign.

"I sat in a room last July with John Durham and with [then-]Attorney General [Bill] Barr. We looked at intelligence and we all unanimously agreed that there was a problem there with respect to the FBI. That there wasn't a proper predicate to begin, much less continue a counterintelligence investigation against the Trump campaign."

Fox News reported in October 2020 that Ratcliffe provided nearly 1,000 pages of material to the Justice Department to support Durham's investigation.

To support Ratcliffe's opinion that "multiple people" still will be indicted, the Fox News sources pointed to declassified intelligence that revealed that spying community officials within the CIA forwarded an investigative referral on Hillary Clinton purportedly approving "a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server."

The media outlet's sources added that the CIA memo was properly forwarded to the FBI, and to the attention of then-Director Comey and then-Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok.

Ratcliffe also had declassified documents that revealed former CIA Director John Brennan briefed then-President Barack Obama on Clinton’s alleged "proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service," Fox News reported.