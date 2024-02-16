×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: intel | subsidies | chips act | commerce department

US Considers More Than $10B in Subsidies for Intel

Friday, 16 February 2024 07:01 PM EST

The Biden administration is in talks to award more than $10 billion in subsidies to Intel Corp., Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Negotiations are underway and Intel's award package will likely include both loans and direct grants, according to the report.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees the disbursement of CHIPS Act funds, and Intel declined to comment.

The department has already announced two smaller Chips Act grants and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said earlier this month that her department plans to make several funding awards within two months from the government's $39 billion program to boost semiconductor manufacturing.

The semiconductor fund is intended to subsidize chip production and related supply chain investments, and the awards will help build factories and increase production.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Biden administration is in talks to award more than $10 billion in subsidies to Intel Corp., Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
intel, subsidies, chips act, commerce department
131
2024-01-16
Friday, 16 February 2024 07:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved