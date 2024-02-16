US Considers More Than $10B in Subsidies for Intel

The Biden administration is in talks to award more than $10 billion in subsidies to Intel Corp., Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Negotiations are underway and Intel's award package will likely include both loans and direct grants, according to the report.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees the disbursement of CHIPS Act funds, and Intel declined to comment.

The department has already announced two smaller Chips Act grants and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said earlier this month that her department plans to make several funding awards within two months from the government's $39 billion program to boost semiconductor manufacturing.

The semiconductor fund is intended to subsidize chip production and related supply chain investments, and the awards will help build factories and increase production.