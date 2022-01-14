Report: Intel Plans $20 Billion Chip Factory in Columbus, Ohio

A Silicon Valley tech giant is set to announce an investment of $20 billion for a chip factory in Columbus, Ohio, a locale strong on manufacturing with data centers for Google, Amazon, and Facebook.

Intel's semiconductor factory would employ 3,000 workers in Licking County, in addition to thousands of construction workers and Intel suppliers locating to the area, a source told The Columbus Dispatch.

"I can't confirm or announce economic development projects until they are finalized, and I won't address details in press reports speculating about the possibility of a major semiconductor manufacturing facility being built and operated in Ohio," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement Tuesday.

Chips are crucial to the American economy amid a concerted effort to onshore U.S. manufacturing of the critical technology, and would bolster the state of Ohio, not known for as a Big Tech destination.

The $20 billion investment would be the largest in state history, according to the Dispatch.

Just 12% of chips are made in the U.S., down from 37% in the 1990s – which pales in comparison to the 80% produced in Asia – according to the report.

Chips guide cars, cellphones, appliances, gaming consoles, and medical technology.

"Restoring American leadership as a producer of advanced computer chip technology is critically important in strengthening U.S. supply chain resiliency and addressing our over-reliance on foreign suppliers for components vital to our national defense," Ohio state Rep. Troy Balderson told the Dispatch in a statement Friday.

"In addition to its potential for creating good-paying tech jobs, this investment takes a major step toward addressing the national chip shortage and would mark a significant milestone in our efforts to lessen dependence on overseas manufacturers."