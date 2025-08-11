Trump, Cabinet Host Intel CEO After Criticism

President Donald Trump met Monday with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, along with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, to discuss potential ideas and policy initiatives.

The meeting comes on the heels of Nvidia and AMD agreeing to give the U.S. government 15% of their chip sales in China in a potential $3 billion-plus deal hammered out this weekend by Trump.

"I met with Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, of Intel, along with Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent," Trump wrote Monday night on Truth Social. "The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story. Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together, and bring suggestions to me during the next week.

"Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The meeting underscores the Trump administration's ongoing interest in technology and semiconductor development — a sector that has been at the center of U.S. economic competitiveness and national security policy debates.

Before meeting with him, Trump had publicly criticized the Intel chief executive, calling for his resignation and labeling him "highly conflicted," citing concerns over Tan's previous business relationships with Chinese companies and his leadership at Cadence during its export violation controversy.