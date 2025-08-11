WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: intel | chips | commerce | treasury | china | donald trump | lip-bu tan

Trump, Cabinet Host Intel CEO After Criticism

By    |   Monday, 11 August 2025 07:03 PM EDT

President Donald Trump met Monday with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, along with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, to discuss potential ideas and policy initiatives.

The meeting comes on the heels of Nvidia and AMD agreeing to give the U.S. government 15% of their chip sales in China in a potential $3 billion-plus deal hammered out this weekend by Trump.

"I met with Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, of Intel, along with Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent," Trump wrote Monday night on Truth Social. "The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story. Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together, and bring suggestions to me during the next week.

"Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The meeting underscores the Trump administration's ongoing interest in technology and semiconductor development — a sector that has been at the center of U.S. economic competitiveness and national security policy debates.

Before meeting with him, Trump had publicly criticized the Intel chief executive, calling for his resignation and labeling him "highly conflicted," citing concerns over Tan's previous business relationships with Chinese companies and his leadership at Cadence during its export violation controversy.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump met Monday with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, along with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, to discuss potential ideas and policy initiatives.
intel, chips, commerce, treasury, china, donald trump, lip-bu tan
208
2025-03-11
Monday, 11 August 2025 07:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved