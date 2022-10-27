Ye Back on Instagram: I Lost $2B In One Day, 'I'm Still Alive'

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, told his Instagram followers Thursday that he lost $2 billion in one day "and I'm still alive."

Ye was locked out of Twitter and Instagram two weeks ago after saying he was going to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

His account was reactivated Thursday after he apologized for the statement.

In a post titled, "LOVE SPEECH," Ye, who on Tuesday was dropped by Adidas for making "hateful" antisemitic comments, wrote: "Ari Emmanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I'm still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am."

Emanuel, a top entertainment industry talent agent, last week called on businesses to stop working with Ye over his antisemitic comments.

"West is not just any person — he is a pop culture icon with millions of fans around the world. And among them are young people whose views are still being formed," Emanuel wrote in an op-ed in the Financial Times. He also accused Ye's business partners of "giving his misguided hate an audience."

"There should be no tolerance anywhere for West's antisemitism. This is a moment in history where the stakes are high and being open about our values, and living them, is essential. Silence and inaction are not an option," Emanuel said.

Several companies have already cut ties with Ye and his Yeezy apparel brand, including Balenciaga, Gap and CAA.