Meta Asked to Deal With Instagram, Facebook Hacks

A consortium of 40 state attorneys general raised concerns about a surge in complaints about Instagram and Facebook account hijackings, The Hill reported.

In a letter dated March 5 addressed to Meta, the parent company of both social media platforms, the attorneys general stressed the urgency for more robust measures.

The attorneys general highlighted the distressing consequences of account takeovers, where cybercriminals gain unauthorized access, change passwords, and engage in illicit activities such as posting unauthorized content, accessing private messages, and perpetrating scams.

The attorneys general emphasized the emotional toll experienced by affected users, many of whom have invested significant time and personal information into their accounts.

According to the letter, users often express feelings of panic upon realizing they've lost control of their accounts, which serve as repositories for cherished memories, personal connections, and sometimes even vital business operations.

"To have it [a user account] taken away from them through no fault of their own can be traumatizing," the letter stated.

The financial ramifications are also considerable, as users may have sensitive financial information tied to their social media profiles, exposing them to potential monetary losses.

In response to these concerns, the attorneys general called on Meta to take immediate action to bolster mitigation strategies.

They requested detailed information on the prevalence of account takeovers over the past five years, the underlying factors driving this trend, and the efficacy of existing security measures.

In its statement, Meta acknowledged the evolving tactics employed by scammers and affirmed its commitment to combating fraudulent activities.

Meta noted its substantial investments in enforcement teams and advanced detection tools. Additionally, Meta reiterated its efforts to educate users about safeguarding their accounts, providing avenues for reporting potential violations, and collaborating with law enforcement agencies to address cybercrime.