Insider Laying off 10% of Staff

By    |   Thursday, 20 April 2023 01:23 PM EDT

The news outlet Insider announced it is laying off 10% of its staff.

Formerly known as Business Insider, the cuts at the company will amount to about 100 jobs being eliminated, the New York Post reported. The company workforce currently stands at about 950 people.

Those who see their jobs eliminated will l receive 13 weeks of base pay plus two weeks for every year they've been employed by Insider over four years, according to the Post.

"People are freaked out and worried about the next round," a source told the newspaper. "It's not that surprising, though. Over the last few years, Insider has been on a hiring spree"

Gizmodo reported that Insider Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Carlson said last week that the company's writers would begin experimenting with ChatGPT. A spokesperson for Insider, said the layoffs, were unrelated to the use of the AI chatbot.

