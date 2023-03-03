Israel Discovers Inscription Bearing Persian King Darius the Great's Name

An inscription with the name of King Darius the Great was discovered in Tel Lachish National Park by Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s international media adviser, Eylon Levy.

Levy found the potsherd on a visit to Tel Lachish in December.

“I was walking around here with a friend, just exploring the history. I was turning over pieces of pottery and stones in my hand and, suddenly, I found something that had letters on it and I thought this was too good to be true,” Levy said.

“When I picked up the ostracon and saw the inscription, my hands shook. I looked left and right for the cameras because I was sure someone was playing an elaborate prank on me,” said Levy.

An ostracon is a piece of broken pottery reused for writing.

Levy reported the find to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), where he said the discovery was viewed with curious skepticism.

A few weeks later, Levy received a phone call from Saar Ganor of the Israel Antiquities Authority, who told him, “We’ve put it through three scanners. This is authentic.”

Ganor also said that “no modern hand could do it.”

The inscription reads “Year 24 of Darius,” which dates to 498 B.C. Darius’ reign began in 522 B.C. and ended in 486 B.C.

The area of Lachish was in the province of Edom (later called Idumea) within the “Beyond the River” satrapy. This region paid taxes, some in the form of agricultural produce, to the Persian administrative system.

Taxes would have been collected in the fortified city of Lachish before being sent to Persia.

According to Ganor and Dr. Haggai Misgav of Hebrew University of Jerusalem, “The British Archaeological Expedition that carried out excavations at Tel Lachish in the 1930s uncovered an elaborate administrative building from the Persian period, built on top of the podium of the destroyed palace-fort of the Judean kings.”

The British were interested in biblical sites, so they did not pay much attention to these Persian remains.

“Today, only the pillar bases remain in place on the mound as the British expedition dismantled the remains of the elaborate Persian building in order to excavate the underlying Judean palace,” they said.

“It’s amazing that visitors to the site come across such a rare inscription ‘reviving’ the Persian King Darius known to us from the sources!” said IAA Director Eli Eskosido.

“His son, King Ahasuerus, who ruled ‘from India to Cush,’ could never have imagined that we would find evidence of his father in Israel 2,500 years after the dramatic events in his royal court!”

Darius is mentioned several times in the Bible; in the Book of Haggai, the Book of Zechariah and the Books of Ezra and Nehemiah.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.