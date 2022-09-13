Inmate Who Sued Over 'Baby Shark' Torture Found Dead in Cell

An Oklahoma inmate who sued over the alleged "torture" of detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday according to NBC News.

A detention officer found John Basco, 48, unresponsive in his cell early in the morning on Sunday. Attempts to resuscitate Basco were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead just after 4 a.m., according to officials at the Oklahoma County Detention Center where he was being detained.

The Oklahoma chief medical examiner will determine the cause of death, and the state Bureau of Investigation will participate in investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Basco and four other inmates filed a federal civil rights lawsuit last year claiming that two former detention officers used excessive force and carried out "torture events," in which they were removed from their cells during the night, handcuffed and put in stress positions while being forced to listen to the song "Baby Shark," sometimes "on a loop for hours on end," according to Basco's attorney, Cameron Spradling.

"Imagine this: You call the jail and find out that your only brother, who's only 48 years old, in good health, you can see from the booking photos is clear-eyed, in good health, clear eyed — is mysteriously dead," Spradling told local news outlet KFOR in Oklahoma City.

He added that he "wasn't aware that John was even at the Oklahoma County Jail until the late afternoon of the 9th, Friday."

Officials said that Basco was arrested on Thursday and charged with drug trafficking and carrying a firearm as a convicted felon.

"He's calm, he's clear-eyed, he knows what's up," Spradling said. "He's not going to make any trouble. He was a quiet man. He was an intelligent man. That's John Basco. And John Basco was the best witness the district attorney had on the 'Baby Shark' torture case, and now he's gone."

Oklahoma County Jail told KFOR in a statement: "Our sympathies are with Mr. Basco's family and loved ones. The State Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is assisting in the investigation, but we can confirm there were no obvious signs of foul play.

"Additionally, we would like to note Mr. Basco's lawsuit was against the previous jail administration, not against the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority or the current leadership. We remain committed to providing the safest environment possible for detainees and staff."