Judge Delays Alex Jones-Sandy Hook Trial as Infowars Seeks Bankruptcy

A Texas judge on Wednesday postponed the scheduled jury trial over how much Infowars founder Alex Jones should pay Sandy Hook families.

Jones was found liable for damages in a trio of lawsuits last year filed after he falsely claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

The first trial over how much Jones should pay the families had been scheduled to begin Monday in Austin, Texas, where Infowars is headquartered.

"BREAKING: Judge cancels next week's trial on damages Alex Jones owes 2 Sandy Hook parents but isn't happy about it," Austin American-Statesman reporter Chuck Lindell tweeted.

"Says 'bankruptcy rules are allowing InfoWars to commit an injustice by forcing this case thru what I believe to be an improperly filed notice of removal.'"

Lindell quoted District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble as saying, "I think I have to wait until the filing of a motion to remand at the bankruptcy court and that motion gets signed. I can't do anything else. As soon as I do get a remand I will be resetting case at the earliest date I can get 100 jurors seated again."

A lawyer representing Jones said the bankruptcy filing removed the case to federal court, depriving state court of jurisdiction, Lindell tweeted.

Lindell said the Sandy Hook parents attorney argued that once Infowars was dropped from the lawsuit, it no longer had the authority to seek removal of the case to federal court where it filed for bankruptcy.

Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets.

Despite his court filing Sunday, Jones has denied that his companies are bankrupt.

"It's a Chapter 11 reorganization in the federal courts, so you can go and show them their books," Jones said during a Monday episode of "The Alex Jones Show."

"They can come in and look at your books and know that we don't have $16 million in a secret bank account, or $5 million or $3 million, and know that what has been claimed by the Texas courts that are very political and the Connecticut court is not correct and is not true.

"And whether that's successful or not, in the long term, this will be an issue for the bankruptcy courts one way or another."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.