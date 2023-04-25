Manchin: I'll Vote to Repeal Inflation Reduction Act to Stop Radical Climate Agenda

West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin voiced his disapproval of President Joe Biden by threatening to vote for repealing the Inflation Reduction Act, which despite its name, has largely been leveraged to push a climate change agenda.

"The Biden administration is breaking its word to the American public by ignoring the text of the #InflationReductionAct to pursue its radical climate agenda. Let me be clear: if this continues, I'll do everything in my power to stop them — including voting to repeal the IRA," Manchin tweeted.

The West Virginia senator's call for repeal comes after the Biden administration's failure to enact the language written by Manchin that seeks to increase investment in fossil fuel production over the next 10 years.

According to The Hill, there's "no chance of" repealing the bill "before 2025 as Democrats control the White House and Senate and view Biden's climate investments and drug reforms as a major achievement."

While repealing the IRA would not be impossible, as it stands, it's highly improbable. Nonetheless, there are 48 Democrats in the Senate, Manchin being one of them, 49 Republicans, and three independents. And in the past, Manchin has shown signs of leaning conservative.

During an appearance on Fox News, Manchin told host Sean Hannity on Monday that if the Biden administration "does not honor what they said they would do and continue to liberalize what we are supposed to invest in over the next 10 years, I will do everything in my power to prevent that from happening. And if they don't change, then I would vote to repeal my own bill."