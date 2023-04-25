×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: inflation reduction act | energy | joe manchin

Manchin: I'll Vote to Repeal Inflation Reduction Act to Stop Radical Climate Agenda

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 06:17 PM EDT

West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin voiced his disapproval of President Joe Biden by threatening to vote for repealing the Inflation Reduction Act, which despite its name, has largely been leveraged to push a climate change agenda.

"The Biden administration is breaking its word to the American public by ignoring the text of the #InflationReductionAct to pursue its radical climate agenda. Let me be clear: if this continues, I'll do everything in my power to stop them — including voting to repeal the IRA," Manchin tweeted.

The West Virginia senator's call for repeal comes after the Biden administration's failure to enact the language written by Manchin that seeks to increase investment in fossil fuel production over the next 10 years.

According to The Hill, there's "no chance of" repealing the bill "before 2025 as Democrats control the White House and Senate and view Biden's climate investments and drug reforms as a major achievement."

While repealing the IRA would not be impossible, as it stands, it's highly improbable. Nonetheless, there are 48 Democrats in the Senate, Manchin being one of them, 49 Republicans, and three independents. And in the past, Manchin has shown signs of leaning conservative.

During an appearance on Fox News, Manchin told host Sean Hannity on Monday that if the Biden administration "does not honor what they said they would do and continue to liberalize what we are supposed to invest in over the next 10 years, I will do everything in my power to prevent that from happening. And if they don't change, then I would vote to repeal my own bill."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin voiced his disapproval of President Joe Biden by threatening to vote for repealing the Inflation Reduction Act, which despite its name, has largely been leveraged to push a climate change agenda.
inflation reduction act, energy, joe manchin
266
2023-17-25
Tuesday, 25 April 2023 06:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved