DeSantis Blocks Benefits of Inflation Reduction Act for Florida

As Biden administration officials go around the country touting the supposed benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), in particular, rebates for energy-efficient purchases, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has rejected hundreds of millions of dollars to spend in his state, Politico reported Wednesday.

The IRA gives governors the authority to block some of its programs, which could severely diminish the political impact of legislation that some Democrats are confident will be a major factor in the next year's election as consumers benefit from direct rebates.

DeSantis' refusal to take much of the funding is the most prominent blockade by any Republican governor against President Joe Biden's economic agenda.

Specifically, DeSantis refused $5 million to set up a rebate program for consumers who purchase energy-efficient appliances and retrofit their homes through a veto of his legislature’s request, Politico reported. That veto also effectively blocked $341 million to fund the program, because the state would need the administrative money to apply for it.

DeSantis also vetoed $24 million in grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and rejected $3 million in IRA funds to help Flordia fight pollution, and rejected the Solar for All program, which would have helped low-income people access solar panels. The Biden administration has tried to figure out ways around the energy rebate blockade, but has so far not come up with a solution, according to federal and state officials. The White House hasn’t publicly criticized DeSantis directly for rejecting funds, perhaps hoping he'll change his mind before time runs out next August, Politico reported. “It’s unfortunate that some officials are putting politics ahead of delivering meaningful progress for hard-working Americans,” said White House spokesman Michael Kikukawa. “Despite this, President Biden and his administration are working with cities, counties, businesses, nonprofits, and other entities in the Sunshine State to ensure Floridians benefit from the lower costs and stronger economy delivered by his agenda.” There are tangible reasons why the Biden administration holds out hope Florida will end up taking the funds — namely, that the state’s energy office requested them and the state legislature approved them before DeSantis vetoed a grant for the program, according to Politico. In any case, Florida’s rejection of IRA money is not total. The state has accepted other funds that are part of the legislation, including $3.75 million for urban tree canopies and access to nature, $209,000 for pollution control, and $78.7 million to help several state and local entities protect against climate change.