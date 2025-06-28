White House Issues Holiday Fuel Price Reminder

The White House has issued a reminder to Americans about the price of gasoline going into the July 4 holiday weekend.

The notice said, “Americans are seeing the cheapest summertime gas prices since 2021 — more than 20 cents lower than one year ago — as President Donald J. Trump delivers on his promises of lower prices, stable inflation, and higher wages.”

Gas price authority, AAA, does not refute the administration. The group reported, “Drivers are seeing some increases at the pump, but summer gas prices are still the lowest they’ve been since 2021.”

AAA continued, “This year, the price of crude oil has kept gas prices on the lower side. The Israel Iran conflict has driven up the price of oil in recent days but not dramatically. Escalation and duration of the conflict are two factors to watch.”

Weather is another factor that plays into retail fuel pricing and availability. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted “above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin this year.” Big storms can affect oil refineries and cause problems with fuel distribution.

The White House said maybe the most important factor of all surrounding fuel pricing and availability right now is President Donald Trump. It points to Trump’s economic and energy policies as the driving factor behind lowering the cost of living. “Energy prices fell by 1.0% over the last month — down 3.5% over the past year.”

A White House communication said Americans are benefiting from Trump’s policies. “Gasoline prices have fallen each month since President Trump took office, down 2.6% over the past month and down 12% over the past year.”

AAA said the country will see the busiest roadways ever for the July 4 holiday weekend. It projected, “61.6 million people will travel by car, a 2.2% increase over last year, and the highest volume on record.”