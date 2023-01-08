YouGov Poll: Inflation Top Issue for 118th Congress to Address

Addressing inflation is widely the No. 1 issue for Congress, according to U.S. adult residents in the latest YouGov poll.

Lowering inflation (76%) was the No. 1 issue for newly seated 118th Congress to address, while "protecting Social Security and Medicare" (71%) was a close second. Reducing crime (63%) and increasing U.S. energy production (54%) were the only other issues to draw a majority of support.

According to the poll, 80% of the adults who say addressing the economy is "very important" for Congress also say - by 79% - the same for inflation.

When broken down by the party that respondents voted for in the 2022 midterms, Republicans put more support behind the southern border.

Top issues to address for those who voted for a Republican:

Inflation 89%. Border 85%. Energy production 77%. Crime 77%.

Inflation is just fourth among the top issues to address for those who voted for a Democrat, as they choose other items at higher rates:

Social Security and Medicare 78%. Climate change 71%. Abortion 67%. Inflation 65%.

A large majority (81%) say House Democrats should work with Republicans, compared to just 19% who want Democrats to obstruct. Conversely, the split is 70%-30% for Republicans working with Democrats versus obstructing the Biden agenda.

Among the other top findings in the poll:

44% disapprove of the job President Joe Biden has done.

54% have an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party, while 59% say the same of the GOP.

The widest disapproval for Biden is on inflation 68% disapprove to just 32% approve.

70% are generally pessimistic on the cost of goods in "the next few months."

64% want their House representative to support Ukraine.

A combined 56% want some level of restriction on abortion, compared to hardliners (legal in all cases 32% or illegal in all cases 12%).

A plurality of respondents (46%) "take no position" on Jan. 6, despite House Democrats having made that a priority in the last Congress.

A large majority (61%) of those that voted for a Republican House member in 2022 said their representative should be indifferent to Jan. 6 now.

YouGov conducted the poll for CBS News among 2,144 U.S. adult residents Jan. 4-6. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.