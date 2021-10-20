×
Tags: inflation | biden | policies

Poll: Biden Responsible for Rising Inflation

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 03:26 PM

Sixty-two percent of registered voters say President Joe Biden’s policies are very or somewhat responsible for rising inflation, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released on Wednesday.

The Biden administration is very responsible for the country’s high inflation, according to 40% of respondents, while an additional  22% said the president’s policies are somewhat responsible.

Only 28% said the administration is not too responsible or is not to blame at all for the higher prices.

Other results from the survey include:

  • Although 85% of Republicans said the Biden administration is somewhat or very responsible for increasing inflation, most Independents (61%) also share that view, as do a sizable minority of Democrats (41%).
  • In a separate question, about half (48%) said that Americans returning to pre-pandemic behaviors are very responsible or somewhat responsible for increasing  inflation.
  • Among the respondents,  38% said this factor was not too responsible or not responsible at all for higher prices. Fourteen percent said they did not know.
  • Compounding problems for the Biden administration, 89% of those surveyed said they are very concerned or somewhat concerned about inflation, with only 11% saying they are not too concerned or not concerned at all about the issue.
  • When asked, generally speaking, if things in the United States are going in the right direction, only 38% said they were, while 62% said they have pretty seriously gotten off on the wrong track.

This high level of concern among the public concerning inflaton comes despite the Federal Reserve, which has held interest rates at near-zero since the pandemic started, consistently stating that the high level of inflation will only be temporary and will not continue to be a problem, the Washington Examiner reported.

Earlier this month, the Department of Labor released a report stating that consumer prices went up 5.4% for the year ending in September, the highest pace of inflation since 2008.

The poll was conducted between October 16-18 among 1,998 registered voters. The margin of error: is  ± 2%

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 20 October 2021 03:26 PM
