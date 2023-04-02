$5M in Donations, 16K Volunteers Flow in for Trump After Indictment

Donations continue to flow in for former President Donald Trump, reaching over $5 million since news of his indictment broke Thursday, Axios reported Saturday night.

Not only did $4 million of that come in the first 24 hours after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's grand jury delivered an indictment, but 25% of the donations were first-timers to the former president.

Also, it took just 5 hours for donations to come in from every one of the 50 states.

"This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor," the Trump campaign wrote in a statement Friday night, denouncing the "sham indictment."

The average campaign donation in the first 24 hours was merely $34.

"President Trump's 2024 campaign is funded by an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots who are fed up with special interest donors like Soros spending billions of dollars to influence our elections," the statement added.

It is not just cash donations rolling in. There were more than 16,000 volunteers signing up on the campaign website in 24 hours, a source told Axios.

"This is someone who has run twice for president of the United States," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told Axios. "There's a whole new group of Trump supporters who are angered by what they see as this political persecution."

The indictment by a Democrat prosecutor, funded by Soros an activist group that seeks to decriminalize crime, in a deep-blue district amounts to "election interference," according to Trump campaign spokesman Steve Cheung.

"The Manhattan DA's crusade against President Donald J. Trump is nothing more than political persecution and, just like with every other hoax that President Trump has been targeted with, there is no crime whatsoever, except for election interference by radical Democrats through weaponization of our justice system against President Trump and his supporters," Cheung told Axios.

Related Stories: