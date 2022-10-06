Biden DOJ Charges 11 Anti-abortion Protesters in Alleged Conspiracy

A group of 11 was indicted by the Biden Justice Department for obstructing a reproductive health services facility in Tennessee in a planned protest that is alleged to be a conspiracy.

The FBI indictment alleges 11 worked together to arrange a blockade on an abortion facility in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, on March 5, 2021. Seven of the 11 were charged with civil rights conspiracy, while all 11 were charged with a Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) offense.

Chester Gallagher, Heather Idoni, Calvin Zastrow, Coleman Boyd, Caroline Davis, Paul Vaughn, Dennis Green, Eva Edl, Eva Zastrow, James Zastrow, and Paul Place were charged in the federal indictment.

Gallagher, Idoni, Calvin Zastrow, Boyd, Davis, Vaughn, and Green were the seven to allegedly engage in a conspiracy to prevent the clinic from providing, and patients from receiving, reproductive health services. Idoni, Calvin Zastrow, Boyd, Davis, and Green allegedly traveled from other states to participate.

Gallagher set up the protests March 4-7, 2021 around the Nashville area on Facebook with the alleged co-conspirators using Facebook to plan logistics and travel, according to the DOJ.

"Gallagher referred to the blockade as a 'rescue,'" the DOJ wrote in a release announcing the charges. "Boyd also began a Facebook livestream broadcast of the clinic blockade at 7:45 a.m. on March 5, 2021. This livestream broadcast was titled, in part, 'Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Rescue March 5, 2021,' and livestreamed the blockade event as his coconspirators and others blocked the clinic's entry doors and prevented a patient and an employee from entering.

"The livestream also broadcasted members of the group attempting to engage a patient and her companion as Boyd told his livestream audience that the patient was a 'mom coming to kill her baby.'"

The indictment also alleges the 11 people aided and abetted by one another, used force and physical obstruction to injure, intimidate, and interfere with employees of the clinic and a patient who was seeking reproductive health services.

Those charged with conspiracy face up to 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release and fines of up to $350,000. The other five face a year in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $10,000.