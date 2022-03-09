Indianapolis Sex Education Camp to Teach Third Graders How to Use Condoms

A ''Sex Ed Summer Camp'' for children in third through fifth grades is set for June in Indianapolis, complete with a condom demonstration, according to The Daily Wire.

The camp is to run June 6-10 in the private banquet area of a restaurant.

Camp activities will include a condom demonstration for the children, according to a flyer advertising the camp.

''At this age, kids are primed for level-headed learning,'' the flyer reads. ''They are information-gatherers. There is no shame or ickiness associated with using bandaids and that same philosophy is applied to condoms and other barriers in this body-positive curriculum.''

''Values-based rules'' such as ''wait until marriage for sex'' will not be taught and instructors will not tell kids anything that is not ''scientific information,'' the flyer said.

According to the flyer, the camp will use the Our Whole Lives curriculum, which ''offers a positive, affirming take on puberty, human sexuality, and social emotional skills without coercive abstinence-based strategies.''

The children also will not be separated by gender when learning about puberty, bodies, and sex because ''gender is a spectrum,'' the flyer says, and ''everyone needs to learn about all bodies.''

If they are uncomfortable, campers will have the option to sit out of activities because ''this is one way Consent Culture is modeled.''

Families who wish to have their children participate in the camp are required to attend an orientation on May 28 to sign agreements and waivers.

''It is important that trust and complete understanding be established for us to teach this content,'' the flyer said.

Registration was $200 until March 2; spots are now $250 each until the end of May.

All staff have passed a basic Indiana background check, according to the flyer.

Camp organizer Ashley Robertson said: ''I borrow the best of Montessori practices, Reggio-learning through invitation, traditional behavior modification strategies, and a healthy dose of radical, consent-based practices to guide students.''

''With three degrees in education and 15 years as an educator, I understand the ins and outs of scaffolding and how we learn through inquiry,'' she continued. ''Best of all, I prioritize the foundation: a respectful acknowledgement of diverse, valid human experience.''

On her public Facebook page called ''Let's Talk About Sex Ed with Ms. Ashley,'' Robertson expresses her support of abortion rights as well as LGBT youth issues.

In one video, Robertson holds up a carrot and a spatula and recommends that parents advise their teenage children to put a condom on ''pervertable insertables'' before inserting them into their body, saying teens are ''probably going to be searching'' for things to explore.

Other camp staff are Jenna Phillips, a former early childhood educator who has two children with her wife; Cathy Miller, a teacher of 30 years; Robin, who goes by ''any pronouns''; Jennie Mentz, a parent and family coach; and Phoenix, a high school assistant and ''trans queer individual.''

Purple for Parents Indiana is warning parents about the summer camp on its Facebook page, telling them to ''keep your kids safe by not sending them to be sexually groomed.''

''We believe parents need to be aware that individuals and organizations that prey on minors, to break down their inhibitions, are both tragic and criminal,'' Rhonda Miller, president of Purple for Parents Indiana, told The Daily Wire. ''We believe Ms. Ashley needs to be investigated along with the other individuals who appear to be working with her.''

The group ''informs, advocates, and engages Hoosiers to protect children from harmful agendas saturating the education system,'' according to its website.