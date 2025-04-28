WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: indianapolis | juneteenth | canceled | parade | festival | black

Indianapolis Drops Juneteenth Parade

By    |   Monday, 28 April 2025 08:28 PM EDT

The City of Indianapolis has canceled its annual Juneteenth parade due to the inability to agree on an event location, The Hill reported Monday.

"Due to unavoidable scheduling conflicts with other major events in the city, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the parade for 2025," Indy Juneteenth stated.

Former President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021. The event takes place on June 19. Its history is said to consist of the last of the American slaves learning they had been emancipated.

Despite cancellation of the parade, Visit Indy listed on its website that a celebration has been scheduled for June 21.

The decision was reached after months of failed negotiations with the city, according to the IndyStar.

"Even though we won't have the parade this year, I'm still excited for the future," said James Webb, the co-founder and executive director of Indy Juneteenth.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The City of Indianapolis has canceled its annual Juneteenth parade due to the inability to agree on an event location, The Hill reported Monday.
indianapolis, juneteenth, canceled, parade, festival, black
150
2025-28-28
Monday, 28 April 2025 08:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved