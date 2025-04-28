Indianapolis Drops Juneteenth Parade

The City of Indianapolis has canceled its annual Juneteenth parade due to the inability to agree on an event location, The Hill reported Monday.

"Due to unavoidable scheduling conflicts with other major events in the city, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the parade for 2025," Indy Juneteenth stated.

Former President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021. The event takes place on June 19. Its history is said to consist of the last of the American slaves learning they had been emancipated.

Despite cancellation of the parade, Visit Indy listed on its website that a celebration has been scheduled for June 21.

The decision was reached after months of failed negotiations with the city, according to the IndyStar.

"Even though we won't have the parade this year, I'm still excited for the future," said James Webb, the co-founder and executive director of Indy Juneteenth.