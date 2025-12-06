WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Warns Indiana: 'Vote Them Out' If State Senate Doesn't Pass Redistricting

Saturday, 06 December 2025 04:22 PM EST

President Donald Trump has fired his latest warning at Indiana State Senate Republicans seeking to work with Democrats in obstructing redistricting plans passed by the Indiana House on Friday.

"Why would a REAL Republican vote against this when the Dems have been doing it for years???" Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social. "If they stupidly say no, vote them out of Office – They are not worthy – And I will be there to help!

"Thank you Indiana!"

Trump's post following a Friday night post hailing the Indiana State Republicans in the House moving the redistricting plan forward to the Senate vote next week.

"Congratulations to Indiana's tremendous Republican State Representatives, led by GREAT Speaker Todd Huston, Bill Sponsor Ben Smaltz, and Elections Committee Chairman Tim Wesco, who just overwhelmingly voted to pass their new, much fairer, and improved, Congressional Map," Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social.

"It was my Honor to win Indiana six times, including Primaries, in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and this new Map would give the incredible people of Indiana the opportunity to elect TWO additional Republicans in the 2026 Midterm Elections."

Trump targeted nine Indiana State Senate Republicans in that post, too.

"The Indiana Senate must now pass this Map, AS IS, and get it to Governor Mike Braun's desk, ASAP, to deliver a gigantic Victory for Republicans in the 'Hoosier State,' and across the Country," Trump continued.

"I am hearing that these nine Senators, some of whom are up for Re-Election in 2026, and some in 2028, need encouragement to make the right decision: Blake Doriot, Brett Clark, Brian Buchanan, Dan Dernulc, Ed Charbonneau, Greg Goode, Jim Buck, Rick Niemeyer, and Ryan Mishler.

"Let your voice be heard loud and clear in support of these Senators doing the right thing. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Eric Mack

