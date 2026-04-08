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Tags: indiana | mike braun | gas prices | tax

Indiana Gov. Braun Suspends Gas Tax for 30 Days

By    |   Wednesday, 08 April 2026 04:58 PM EDT

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun on Wednesday announced a temporary gas tax holiday aimed at easing the burden of high fuel prices on residents across the state.

The measure suspends the state's 7% usage tax on gasoline for 30 days, effective immediately under an emergency declaration issued by Braun, a Republican.

The governor said the policy will be reviewed at the end of the period and could be extended if economic conditions warrant.

"I am declaring a gas tax holiday to give Hoosiers relief from the pain at the pump from high gas prices," Braun said in a statement.

"Affordability is my top priority."

The move comes as fuel prices remain elevated, putting pressure on household budgets and drawing concern from state leaders about the broader cost of living.

By suspending the tax, officials expect consumers to see a noticeable drop in per-gallon prices during the relief period.

Braun also urged gasoline retailers to pass the full savings on to customers, emphasizing that the effectiveness of the policy depends on compliance at the pump.

"We expect retailers to deliver this relief directly to Hoosiers," he said.

To ensure that happens, his administration said the state will actively monitor fuel pricing.

Braun noted that authorities will be "patrolling the pumps" to verify that the tax suspension translates into lower prices for consumers rather than increased margins for retailers.

The announcement positions Indiana among a number of states that have considered or implemented fuel tax holidays in response to volatile energy prices.

Whether the policy delivers sustained relief or requires extension will likely depend on market conditions in the coming weeks.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Indiana Gov. Mike Braun on Wednesday announced a temporary gas tax holiday aimed at easing the burden of high fuel prices on residents across the state.
indiana, mike braun, gas prices, tax
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2026-58-08
Wednesday, 08 April 2026 04:58 PM
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