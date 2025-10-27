Trans Teen Admits to Planning Valentine's Day High School Shooting

An 18-year-old transgender teen has admitted to plotting a school shooting at an Indiana high school on Valentine's Day, reports the IndyStar.

Trinity J. Shockley, 18, who is being held in the Morgan County Jail in Martinsville, Indiana, without bond, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder, a Level 2 felony, according to court documents.

Shockley's attorney is requesting the teen serve no more than 12.5 years in jail and no more than five years on probation as part of the plea agreement.

Shockley, who identifies as a transgender man and often goes by Jamie or Dex, was charged last Thursday with the highest-level felony count of conspiracy to commit murder and two low-level felony counts of intimidation with a threat to commit terrorism.

Shockley's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 24.

Shockley was arrested one day before Valentine's Day after police received a tip to the Sandy Hook Promise Anonymous Reporting System that the teen was plotting a mass shooting at Mooresville High School.

"Tipster stated that their friend has access to an AR15 and has just ordered a bulletproof vest," the affidavit said. "Tipster stated that this offender admires Nikolas Cruz."

Cruz killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018, in one of the deadliest school shootings.

Police found AR-15 magazines, a box of .40 caliber bullets and a soft vest in Shockley's father's room, the affidavit said.