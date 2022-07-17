3 Dead, Plus Killer, in Shooting at Indiana Mall

Authorities in Indiana report that a gunman and three other people are dead following a shooting inside the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. At least two others are reported injured and being treated at nearby hospitals.

According to the Indy Star, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said, "It appears that he had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court and began shooting." Police believe the gunman was shot by an armed bystander.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey told reporters on the scene: "Members of the IMPD SWAT team and other tactical units are going methodically through the mall to make sure there aren't people inside that are additionally injured, that there are not people waiting for rescue or been given all clear, that there are no other concerns for law enforcement for the community."

The shooting occurred around 6 pm in the mall's food court.