×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: indiana | greenwoodparkmall | shooting

3 Dead, Plus Killer, in Shooting at Indiana Mall

Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall

Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said several people were killed and others injured in a shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the mall in Greenwood. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

By    |   Sunday, 17 July 2022 10:09 PM EDT

Authorities in Indiana report that a gunman and three other people are dead following a shooting inside the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. At least two others are reported injured and being treated at nearby hospitals.

According to the Indy Star, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said, "It appears that he had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court and began shooting." Police believe the gunman was shot by an armed bystander.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey told reporters on the scene: "Members of the IMPD SWAT team and other tactical units are going methodically through the mall to make sure there aren't people inside that are additionally injured, that there are not people waiting for rescue or been given all clear, that there are no other concerns for law enforcement for the community."

The shooting occurred around 6 pm in the mall's food court. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Authorities in Indiana report that a gunman and three other people are dead following a shooting inside the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening.
indiana, greenwoodparkmall, shooting
154
2022-09-17
Sunday, 17 July 2022 10:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved