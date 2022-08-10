3 Dead in Indiana After Massive House Explosion Damages 39 Buildings

Three people were killed Wednesday in Evansville, Indiana, after a massive house explosion in a primarily residential block damaged 39 other structures in the area.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office confirmed the three deaths occurred as a result of the blast, the cause of which has not been determined.

More than 60 firefighters were reportedly called to the scene, which is a few miles north of the University of Evansville. Police are still scouring the area for more personal injury accounts and clues to what might have caused the explosion.

According to Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly, investigators are working at a 100-foot radius around the blast. Some affected buildings are still not safe to enter, and more deaths could be reported in the coming hours and days.

Connelly also said that "there was no detection of gas and they're restoring [residential power] service now."

The Daily Mail reported that security footage captured the moment of the massive explosion, which occurred around 1 p.m. Central time.

And according to the Evansville Courier and Press, at least 11 of the 39 homes damaged in the explosion have been deemed uninhabitable by Connelly and other fire officials.

When speaking of the 39 residual structures that were hit — including the Knight Township Trustee's Office — Connelly said the buildings were either "severely damaged or suffered minor damage."

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke issued a brief statement to the ABC affiliate WEHT while assessing the damage.

"There's a big investigation and cleanup effort underway," Winnecke said.

The trustee's office will be closed for the time being, Connelly said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more reports on Newsmax.com or Newsmax TV.