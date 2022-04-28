×
Tags: indiana | attorney general | blm | taxes

Indiana AG Sues BLM for Documents, Tax Information

Todd Rokita
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. (AP/Darron Cummings)

Thursday, 28 April 2022 04:57 PM

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is suing the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation for not handing over documents and tax information.

"Protecting Indiana consumers from this house of cards is critical," Rokita said in a statement Thursday. "There are concerning patterns of behavior from this organization, and we will do what it takes — including this lawsuit — to get to the bottom of it."

Rokita's office launched an investigation into how BLM was using donations from Indianapolis residents and asked the organization to identify all its Indiana chapters or affiliations, how much funding it had distributed to Indiana chapters and any property it owned or held in Indiana. It also asked for more information on how many Indianapolis residents donated to the organization and how much they donated in total.

Rokita's office also requested IRS Form 990s for every year from 2017 to 2021 and records of all payments since Jan. 1, 2020, along with who received payments.

The attorney general wants to "ensure transparency to donors" by verifying that "funds donated by Indiana residents are used for their intended purpose and not for the personal benefit of BLM directors," according to the news release.

In a written response to the lawsuit, the South Bend BLM chapter said it was "fully cooperating with the investigation and have been in communication with the Attorney General's office since March. Any reports that may suggest otherwise about our chapter are untrue. We have worked tirelessly for our South Bend community and have taken steps to avoid unnecessary distractions that might divert us away from our community work.

"Please rest assured that no member of this organization has engaged in self-dealing, and we have used all of our resources to improve our community. We know that accountability and transparency are important to all who support our work. In our mission to serve our community, we believe it is best to cooperate with the Attorney General's investigation by providing what his office requested in their fact-finding venture.

"We have nothing to hide and we will not be derailed. It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win."

Thursday, 28 April 2022 04:57 PM
