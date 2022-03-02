India Walking Tightrope Over Russia's Attack on Ukraine

The world's most-populous democracy abstained Friday from voting on a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding Russia cease its invasion of Ukraine.

India, which was joined by China and United Arab Emirates, did not vote as it tried to balance its ties with Russia and the West. Moscow, as one of five permanent Security Council members, vetoed the resolution.

On Sunday, India again joined China and UAB in abstaining to vote on calling for a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly. The resolution passed 11-1, with Russia being the lone no vote.

Defense and diplomatic ties with Moscow were the main reasons why India chose not to join the U.S., United Kingdom, and other countries in condemning Russia.

Delhi's first statement in the Security Council said it regretted that calls from the international community to give diplomacy and dialogue a chance had not been heeded. It did not name Russia specifically.

"[India] has bad and worse options to pick from," former Indian diplomat J.N. Misra told the BBC. "One can't tilt both ways at the same time. India has not named any country, which shows it won't go against Moscow. India had to be subtle in picking a side and it has done that."

Before Friday's vote, the U.S., Ukraine and Russia all called on Delhi "to do the right thing." Ukraine and Russia even appealed to India to take a clear stand.

In abstaining from the vote, India did indirectly ask Moscow to respect international law.

"India hasn't criticized Russia directly but it's not that India has turned a blind eye to the suffering of Ukrainians," former Indian diplomat Anil Trigunayat told the BBC. "It has adopted a balanced approach. It talked strongly about territorial integrity at the UNSC and it was clearly meant to highlight Ukraine's plight."

India's U.N. ambassador talked about the importance of "the UN Charter, international law, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," adding that "all member states need to honor these principles in finding a constructive way forward."

India does not want to upset Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country supplies Delhi with nearly half of its weapons, including the S-400 missile defense system that gives India crucial strategic deterrence against China and Pakistan.

Also, Russia in the past has helped India by vetoing Security Council resolutions over disputed Kashmir.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in keeping diplomatic channels open with both sides, has spoken to Putin and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Still, if the U.S. and its European allies continue to impose severe sanctions on Russia, India might find it tough to continue doing business with Moscow, BBC reported.

The U.S. also could use the S-400 missile defense system as a bargaining chip because it has a law that prohibits countries from signing defense deals with Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Russia, meanwhile, could threaten a strengthening of ties with India's archrival Pakistan.