Trump: India-Pakistan Fighting a 'Shame'

The long festering border dispute between India and Pakistan erupted Wednesday with India firing missiles into Pakistan. President Donald Trump called the fighting a "shame."

During a swearing-in ceremony at the White House for Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East special envoy, the president said, "They’ve been fighting for a long time, you know?"

Trump said, based on the history between the two nations, the latest incident was not a surprise. He added, "I just hope it ends very quickly."

The New York Times reported that India fired missiles at nine sites inside Pakistan and territory in Kashmir that Pakistan controls. The attack was preceded by a terrorist attack in Kashmir territory controlled by India two weeks ago that killed more than two dozen civilians.

A Pakistani military official said the missile attack “will not go unanswered”, according to the Times.