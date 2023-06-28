×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: independence day | los angeles county | fireworks | pollution

July 4th Fireworks Canceled in LA Due to New Green Rules

By    |   Wednesday, 28 June 2023 05:48 PM EDT

Several fireworks displays that were scheduled to take place along the Los Angeles County coastline for the Fourth of July holiday have been canceled due to new environmental rules the city adopted.

The cancellations come a month after the LA Regional Water Quality Control Board mandated that all fireworks vendors obtain a permit for their shows and adopt new best practices for reducing plastics and other debris in the oceans.

Though most of the area shows are expected to comply with the new regulations, the Los Angeles Times reported that at least five will not take place over the Independence Day weekend.

Those shows had planned to use Pyro Spectaculars by Souza, which declined to seek a permit from the regional water board.

"We cannot and will not risk the safety of our staff and the public to comply with the restrictive regulations," CEO Jim Souza said. "The water board instituted the new regulations quickly and unilaterally, with little input from us, one of the largest and most experienced firework show producers in the nation."

Souza told the Times that his company aims to be conscious of the impact on the environment, but that it will not comply with the new regulations this year.

Officials at the water board pointed to the other fireworks vendors that have been able to comply with the new standards.

At the May water board meeting where the regulations were adopted, a representative for Pyro Spectaculars said the mandate threatened the safety of its pyrotechnicians, according to the Times. Under the permit, pyrotechnicians would be required to do real-time visual monitoring of fireworks shows and cleanup shortly after shows.

Water board officials said the mandate only requires that "practicable and economically achievable" best practices be used, and that the company's safety concerns could be addressed by using unmanned video monitoring systems.

The federal lawsuit that served as a catalyst for the green new rules was brought by environmental activists earlier this year, who alleged that a fireworks show over Long Beach Bay in California violated the Clean Water Act by discharging pollutants into Alamitos Bay.

Although the plaintiffs lost, the regional water body reportedly crafted the new rules in response to the outcome of the lawsuit.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Several fireworks displays that were scheduled to take place along the Los Angeles County coastline for the Fourth of July holiday have been canceled due to new environmental rules the city adopted.
independence day, los angeles county, fireworks, pollution
372
2023-48-28
Wednesday, 28 June 2023 05:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved