Trump Admin Announces New IVF Policy

President Donald Trump announced a proposal on Thursday aimed at making in vitro fertilization more readily available, the first major White House action on an issue he emphasized in his campaign last year.

White House officials said the plan would create an "employer benefit option" encouraging companies to offer IVF and infertility coverage to workers much as dental or vision benefits are.

The guidance, according to The New York Times, will be released by the Department of Labor and would not require employers to participate or provide subsidies for coverage.

IVF typically costs between $15,000 and $20,000 per treatment cycle, leaving it uncertain how many employers will adopt the new benefit. Trump reportedly plans to outline the proposal from the Oval Office.

The Times reported that the announcement follows months of internal deliberation over how to approach a politically sensitive topic that divides parts of the president's base.

The administration has met with both IVF advocates pushing for expanded access and social conservatives who object to the procedure because it can involve discarding embryos.

Soon after taking office, Trump signed an executive order pledging to reduce IVF costs and improve access, directing federal agencies to prepare recommendations by late May.

That report has not been released, but this proposal stems from those discussions.

White House officials said allowing employers to offer infertility benefits separately from standard health plans could make participation easier, especially for smaller businesses. Only about 25% of companies with more than 200 employees provide IVF coverage.

Industry groups have urged the administration to expand access broadly, while some conservatives promote "restorative reproductive medicine," an alternative approach focusing on underlying causes of infertility.

A White House official said the president does not plan to mention that in his remarks.

Trump began spotlighting fertility issues after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos should be considered children, sparking backlash across party lines.

He later urged Alabama lawmakers to protect IVF and promised to make the procedure free, without offering details.

Infertility affects about one in six women of reproductive age, and IVF accounts for roughly 2% of U.S. births.