In-N-Out Burger Bans Employees From Wearing Masks

The California-based fast food chain In-N-Out Burger announced this week that employees in five states will be prohibited from wearing masks while working without a medical note, the Los Angeles Times reports.

"We are introducing new mask guidelines that emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates' smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals," read a memo sent by the company to workers in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, and Utah.

In order to wear a mask, employees must provide the company with a medical note explaining "a specific medical condition or health concern that requires them to wear a mask." This note "should clearly state the reason for the exemption and include the estimated duration, if applicable."

The new policy will not apply to workers in California or Oregon, the only other states where In-N-Out Burger operates.

Dr. Judy Stone, an infectious disease specialist and author, criticized the policy on Twitter: "The burger chain @innoutburger confirmed their anti-mask policy for employees in a phone call a bit ago. This violates #CDC #Covid recs [recommendations] and endangers #employees."

In-N-Out Burger came under fire during the COVID-19 pandemic over the company's resistance to health policies, which multiple locations forced to close for refusing to require that indoor customers show proof of vaccination.

At the time, the company's head legal and business officer, Arnie Wensinger, defended In-N-Out Burger by saying, "We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government."