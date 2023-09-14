×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: impeachment

Amid Divisions, Plurality of Americans Support Biden Impeachment Probe: Poll

Thursday, 14 September 2023 07:35 PM EDT

The United States is divided over the Republican impeachment probe of Democratic President Joe Biden, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Thursday, with a solid plurality of Americans supporting the idea.

Perhaps one of the most important findings: Amid an unsurprising partisan divide on the issue, independents -- so vital to the coming presidential election -- are much more evenly split as they wrestle with the pros and cons of an impeachment proceeding.

Some 41% of respondents said they supported the idea of Congress opening an impeachment investigation into Biden related to allegations involving his son Hunter Biden, while 35% were opposed and 24% said they were not sure.

The online poll of 4,413 Americans was conducted from Sept. 8 through Thursday, meaning that some respondents answered the question before Republicans in the House of Representatives said on Tuesday they would actually go ahead with the investigation.

The polling also preceded the announcement of new gun charges against Hunter.

Republicans say they have found a "culture of corruption" around the business activities of Biden's son Hunter Biden that justifies an investigation. The White House says the probe is a political stunt that has produced no concrete evidence and isn't backed up by facts.

The poll results found a sharp partisan divide. Only 18% of Democrats supported the inquiry, while 71% of Republicans backed it. Likewise, 63% of Democrats and 14% of Republicans said they did not support it.

Self-described independents were more evenly divided, though, with 38% supporting the probe and 30% opposing it and 32% unsure.

The investigation could lead to an impeachment vote by the Republican-controlled House. Biden would not be removed from office unless two-thirds of the Democrat-controlled Senate votes to convict.

Biden's son Hunter pursued a wide range of foreign business ventures and has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. He was criminally charged on Thursday with deceiving a gun dealer into selling him a firearm, in the first-ever indictment of a sitting president's child.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 46% of respondents believed that criminal charges were politically motivated, while 40% thought they were not.

Previous polls have found that many Americans believe Hunter Biden has received special treatment.

The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Newsmax contributed to this report.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United States is divided over the Republican impeachment probe of Democratic President Joe Biden, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Thursday, with a solid plurality of Americans supporting the idea.Perhaps one of the most important findings: Amid an...
impeachment
387
2023-35-14
Thursday, 14 September 2023 07:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved