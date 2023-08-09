Within GOP Ranks, Some Leery of Moving on Biden Impeachment

Several House Republicans say there isn't enough evidence to impeach President Joe Biden, including 18 politically vulnerable lawmakers who represent districts won by Biden in the 2020 presidential election, reports NBC News.

"Impeachment should not be political by any stretch. We've seen what happens when Congress acts in a political matter — it does not serve the interests of the American people in any way," Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told the news outlet.

"So, the question to me right now is, Do the investigations — are they producing enough facts and evidence that warrant taking it to the next step? I don't think it's there at the moment, but these committees are doing their job."

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., said his party should "get back to a point where impeachment is what it was intended to be. I feel like, you know, both in the last cycle and in this cycle, we're converting into essentially a vote of no confidence in the British Parliament. And I don't want to see our country go down that path."

A growing number of House Republicans have called for Biden's impeachment over the border crisis and his alleged involvement in influence-peddling by his son, Hunter.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., late last month also floated an impeachment inquiry into Biden, though recently insisted he "didn't say I was doing an impeachment inquiry."

On Monday he called for the president to "give us his bank statements" to prove he didn't profit from Hunter Biden's endeavors.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told NBC it was "too early for a formal impeachment inquiry."

"We should have more confidence that actual high crimes and misdemeanors occurred before starting a formal impeachment inquiry," he said.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., expressed openness to an inquiry, but that impeachment should proceed "through the auspices of due process."

"We'll see where the articles go. We'll see where the evidence points," Garcia said.

"What you can't do is turn a blind eye — if there's evidence and witness testimony that someone has committed a crime … if it's a president who's taking a bribe from a foreign country and then funneling it through family members and then lying about it, that's a problem," he added. "The bottom line is that if there's a foundational substantiation for impeachment, then we don't have a choice. We have to proceed forward."