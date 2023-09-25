House Panel Names First 3 Witnesses in Impeachment Hearing

The House Oversight Committee on Monday evening announced its first trio of witnesses for the opening hearing later this week in the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The witnesses are:

–Eileen O'Connor, former assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice Tax Division;

–Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School;

–Bruce Dubinsky, an expert witness in forensic accounting.

"Thousands of pages of financial records, emails, texts, testimony from credible IRS whistleblowers, and a transcribed interview with Biden family business associate Devon Archer all reveal that Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as 'the brand' around the world to enrich the Biden family. Joe Biden showed up on at least two dozen occasions to send signals of access, influence, and power to those who were paying the Bidens," Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said in a statement.

"This week, the House Oversight Committee will present evidence uncovered to date and hear from legal and financial experts about crimes the Bidens may have committed as they brought in millions at the expense of U.S. interests."

Comer said last week that no new ground would be covered in the first hearing, but the witnesses would suggest the committee wants to drill down on the business dealings and accounting of the Bidens, the president and his son, Hunter Biden.

O'Connor, in fact, wrote an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal in July titled, "You'd go to prison for what Hunter Biden did."

House Republicans are poised to start connecting Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings to his father, including selling and exploiting his access to his father, then the vice president in the Obama administration.

Republicans have testimony that Vice President Biden was on with Hunter Biden via speakerphone at least 20 times over a 10-year period.

Comer has also said that subpoenas are coming soon for the personal bank accounts of the president, Hunter Biden, and James Biden, the president's brother.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ordered House panels earlier this month to open impeachment inquiry. The House Judiciary and Ways and Means are the other two committees.

Thursday's hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m. ET, is titled "The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr."