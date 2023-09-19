First Impeachment Inquiry Hearing Set for Sept. 28

The House GOP's first impeachment inquiry hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, according to multiple reports.

"The hearing will focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the president's involvement in corruption and abuse of public office," a spokesman for House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told The Messenger on Tuesday. "The Committee also intends to subpoena Hunter Biden's and James Biden's personal and business bank records as early as this week.

"The Oversight Committee will continue to follow the evidence and money trail to provide the transparency and accountability that Americans demand from their government."

Comer confirmed the first hearing without providing details, Axios reported.

"We'll be issuing the details hopefully by the end of the day or first thing in the morning," Comer told Axios.

Comer has been at the forefront of inquiries into the Biden family's alleged foreign influence peddling businesses, laying out a detailed timeline on the official House Oversight Committee website.

"I want to go back to where we were in January when we started this investigation," Comer wrote in a statement after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy officially announced the House GOP impeachment inquiry behind the committees on Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means.

"This was the narrative: the president's son's laptop was Russian disinformation; Hunter Biden was a legitimate business guy, just like Jared Kushner; No Biden ever took money from China — that's what Joe Biden said; No money ever changed hands while Joe Biden was vice president; Joe knew nothing about his son's dealings; And Joe never met with or spoke with any of the foreign nationals who had wired the family money.

"All of those things have been proven wrong because of the Republican majority and our investigation."