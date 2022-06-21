Just 5 Impeachment-Voting Republicans Left on Trump List

Just 5 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump remain, and all face uncertain futures in the midterm elections.

After four pro-impeachment members have decided to retire from Congress, the first of the remaining six was taken down by a Trump-endorsed primary challenger last week. South Carolina GOP Rep.-elect Russell Fry dropped Rep. Tom Rice, S.C., last Tuesday.

That leaves the five teetering on the prospect of suffering the same fate either in primaries later this summer against a GOP challenger or a Democrat in a blue state, according to Washington Examiner analysis.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Cheney has been censured by the Wyoming Republican Party, stripped of her status as the No. 3 GOP member in the House, and Trump has already hosted a Save America rally in Wyoming to stump for his endorsed candidate, Harriet Hageman.

And Cheney, who Trump rebukes as a "RINO" (Republican in name only), is working with Democrats to continue the Jan. 6 hearings as a co-chair of the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Joining on that attack of conservatives has even led House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to eschew party protocol to issue an endorsement for Hageman before Wyoming's Aug. 16 GOP primary. Usually congressional party leaders try to not take sides in primaries, according to the Examiner.

As Hageman holds a 30-point lead in polling, Cheney is almost certain to see her time in the House end.

"Over the next six months, the people of Wyoming are going to vote to dump your RINO congresswoman Liz Cheney," Trump told his Casper, Wyoming, rally. "And you're going to send the incredible Harriet Hageman to Congress, and together we are going to end crazy Nancy Pelosi's political career once and for all. Crazy Nancy; she's crazy."

Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich.

While Meijer is well-funded, he is in a proverbial "blue-wall state" and is facing Trump-endorsed John Gibbs, a Black conservative, in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District.

Gibbs is a former member of the Trump administration, and even if Meijer's big money can carry him through the Aug. 2 primary, a Democrat in a district won by President Joe Biden in 2020 awaits in the November general election.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.

This race is in a blue state and the deck might be stacked against a Trump-backed challenger because the top two Aug. 2 primary finishers, regardless of party, advances to the November midterm election.

Trump-endorsed Loren Culp is a former police chief who lost to Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee by 13 points in 2020, but he might struggle to raise enough money to overcome Newhouse and the top Democrat choice to even make it past the primary.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash.

Trump-endorsed Joe Kent is a staunch conservative challenger, but he will run into the same problem as Culp. Beutler and a top Democrat candidate merely need to relegate Kent to the third choice to eliminate him from the November runoff for the seat.

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif.

While Valadao has beaten his primary Republican challenger Chris Mathys by less than 1,500 votes in California's two-candidate "nonpartisan" primary, Valadao is now facing Democrat Rudy Salas in the November runoff. This is the district of former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.