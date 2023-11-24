Migrant Shelters in Northern Cities Full as Winter Nears

Major cities in the Northeast and Midwest are running out of room in emergency shelters for migrant families as the weather gets colder across the country, Politico reported.

New York City has begun issuing one-way plane tickets to migrants to fly to the destination of their choice, which Mayor Eric Adams says is cheaper than the city offering them housing for the season.

"When you are out of room, that means you're out of room," Adams said during a press conference in October. "Every year, my relatives show up for Thanksgiving, and they want to all sleep at my house. There's no more room. That's where we are right now."

An aide to the mayor told Politico in a statement that the Biden administration needs to step up and "finish the job they started."

"As the temperature starts to drop, it is crucial — now more than ever — that the federal government finish the job they started," said the mayor's spokesperson, Kayla Mamelak Altus. "We need meaningful financial help and a national decompression strategy. New York City cannot continue to manage a national crisis almost entirely on its own."

In Chicago, South Side Alderman Ronnie Mosley said that many locals are unhappy about the attention being given to new arrivals.

"Residents are seeing that after all this time of promising something for us, nothing has come of it. Now you have folks who have just come to this country, and they're being serviced." he said.